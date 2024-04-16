“That felt like a 3-hour dentist appointment” - Yankees fans upset as team records first two-game losing skid after offensive struggles

It was a tough Monday night for the New York Yankees, losing 3-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. This loss came just after the Yankees’ 8-7 defeat against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

It marked the first time this 2024 season, that the Bronx Bombers, now standing at 12-5, have faced two consecutive losses. The Yankees' offense struggled against the Blue Jays.

Jays' starting pitcher Chris Bassitt limited the franchise to one run and four hits while striking out five through the seventh inning. Shortly after taking over Bassitt, Tim Mayza recorded two outs after which Chad Green pitched the eighth inning without letting any Yankees reach base.

In the ninth inning, Yimi Garcia got Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo out on flyballs, eventually increasing the Blue Jays win-loss record to 9-8.

Bronx fans showed their disappointment, but some kept their faith in a recent tweet sharing the game score by the New York Yankees account:

“That felt like a 3 hour dentist appointment,” a fan wrote.

“Try scoring more runs tomorrow!” another fan wrote.

“12-5 still the best record in baseball, this team will get better, they always bounce back from this no big deal. Today was all about the retirement of Sterling, so let’s focus more on the memories than this loss,” a comment reads.

Some Yankees fans pinned the loss on Louis Gil, faulting him for allowing the Blue Jays two runs lead.

“Gil walking in pretty much 2 runs killed us,” one fan wrote.

“Gil win the two-run win for Toronto,” a user wrote.

Monday also marked the Yankees' second series-opening loss out of six attempts with both losses from the same team, the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees' first defeat 3-0 against the Blue Jays was on April 5 at the Yankees Stadium.

“Not my night tonight” - Louis Gil on tough outing against the Blue Jays

In the second inning against the Blue Jays, Yankees’ Louis Gil allowed two runs, the first being Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s walk with the second run earned when Gil threw a wild pitch, allowing Alejandro Kirk to score.

“There are good days and bad days. At the end of the day, when you’re out there, you just have to keep battling. You have to keep visualizing the strike zone. You want to keep making pitches. It was definitely not my night tonight,” Louis Gil said (via MLB.com).

In total, Gil gave up three runs and three hits while striking out six and allowing seven walks during the five innings he pitched.

