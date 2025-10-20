“That gum is coming at 96mph too” - Blue Jays fans crack up at Kevin Gausman’s funny pre-game message before game vs. Mariners

Just hours before the first pitch in ALCS Game 6, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman tweeted something out of the blue to increase the hype. The Blue Jays are facing an elimination game on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Center.On Sunday, the right-hander said he wants none of Toronto's fans sitting during the do-or-die game. He wrote:&quot;Let’s go Blue Jays fans! We need you to bring the energy tonight! If I see someone sitting I will throw gum at you! #TryAndFindOut&quot;Kevin Gausman @KevinGausmanLINKLet’s go Blue Jays fans! We need you to bring the energy tonight! If I see someone sitting I will throw gum at you! #TryAndFindOutFans started reacting to this in funny ways. One fan wrote:&quot;You know that gum is coming for them at 96mph too :joy:&quot;&quot;I’ll be sitting in my house near Toronto yet somehow I still fear your arm could get me here too! 😆&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Love it!! What flavour ? Can you throw the gum to Burlington, ON? That will test your pitching. 😂 Go Jays!!&quot; one fan said.One fan posted a video of Gausman spitting a gum that landed in his own arms. The fan wrote:&quot;I'm not worried.&quot;&quot;I’ll be there. If Schneider tries to pull Trey too early can you release Mad Max? Signed, all of Canada. 🇨🇦&quot; one fan said.&quot;Am I allowed to throw gum at people and will you bail me out if they charge me,&quot; one fan noted.Kevin Gausman started two games in ALCS and lost bothKevin Gausman has already started two games in the ALCS, so another appearance from him in the remaining two potential games is unlikely.Gausman started Game 1 and did a good job. He threw 5.2 innings, allowed two runs (on three hits) before being lifted after a homer by Cal Raleigh broke a shutout bid. He took the loss. He also started Game 5, where he threw the exact number of innings for one earned run on three hits and three walks. The Mariners won this game as well.Previously, Gausman started ALDS Game 1 against the New York Yankees. He allowed only one run in 5.2 innings, giving up four hits and walking one. The Blue Jays won that game.It remains to be seen if Gausman gets to pitch in the World Series, but for that to happen, the Blue Jays need to force Game 7.