"That's your $700M man" - Fans troll Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers slugger strikes out in embarassing fashion against Kiwoom Heroes

Shohei Ohtani's Seoul tour didn't start on a good note as the Japanese sensation struck out twice in two at-bats. To Dodgers fans' dismay, the two-way player was shaken as he lost his balance each time trying to swing it out of the park in their exhibition game against the Kiwoom Heroes.

The Dodgers are playing two exhibition games prior to their Seoul Series fixtures against the San Diego Padres which is also the MLB 2024 season opener. The first of those exhibition games featured LA take on KBO League team Kiwoom Heroes.

Los Angeles went in with a packed lineup featuring Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman at the top. They faced starter Ariel Jurado, ex-Texas Rangers and New York Mets player. Jurado played in the MLB for three seasons before a minor league spell and an eventual move to KBO League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Mookie Betts grounded out in the first, Ohtani stepped up to the plate and was struck out after a 2-2 count with a heavy swing for a third strike. A similar story followed in the second innings with Ohtani swinging hard on a 1-2 count and 91 mph fastball. The 29-year-old seemed rattled as his heavy swing resulted in him losing balance and his cap falling over.

Expand Tweet

Fans brought out their own reactions at the expense of one of the greatest players of all time.

Expand Tweet

"That's your $700M man," one fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Freddie Freeman goes yard to put Dodgers on the board

Immediately after Shohei Ohtani's strike out in the first innings, Freddie Freeman stuck a 449-ft moonshot towards right field for a solo home run.

The former NL MVP's home run started the scoring for the Dodgers who plundered the Heroes bullpen further with a 13-1 lead by the end of the seventh.

LA would be hoping to continue the form when they face the South Korean national team in their second exhibition fixture followed by the two-game series against the Padres.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.