"That’s a homer in Houston for opening day" - Yankees fans disappointed as impressive defensive play steals potential fourth HR from Juan Soto

Juan Soto has been off to a tremendous start in Spring Training. The slugger has already blasted three home runs in sparing action, and he nearly caught a fourth one. His opposite-field power is something to behold, and he sent one down the line in left that very nearly got out of the ballpark.

It would've been his fourth spring homer as he continues to show why he was so sought after in the offseason. He alone is making a huge impact, and for many fans, the regular season cannot get here soon enough.

In fact, one New York Yankees fan believes that when the regular season does open, hits like that will leave the yard. A tremendous catch robbed the play, and it might have gone out of the yard here anyway.

They play the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park, which has a notably shallow left field fence in the corner. It's hard to say whether or not it would have been a home run there or not, but Soto might make use of his opposite-field prowess as soon as the regular season begins.

The Yankees paid a high price to get Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. If they don't re-sign him next offseason, it will have been a high price for a low amount of time. Thus far, it looks like it was worth it regardless.

Juan Soto has been the perfect addition to the Yankees lineup

Three (almost four) home runs in just four games with the Yankees has Juan Soto looking good and the fan base feeling good. His left-handed swing was made for Yankee Stadium, and he's a great player.

Juan Soto is hitting well

The team has long been searching for a running mate for Aaron Judge. The slugger has at times been a one-man show in the Bronx. They tried it with DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and others.

They haven't yet added someone as talented as Soto or as young. If they can re-sign him, he and Judge can make the Yankees lineup extremely dangerous for years to come.

