"That's pretty twisted", "He's in big trouble" - MLB fans shocked by evidence of alleged payments from Wander Franco to minor's mother

MLB fans across the globe were left aghast as the latest reports on the Wander Franco case surfaced, with evidence now confirming the allegations made against him earlier in the year. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was accused of having relations with a minor in the middle of an impressive season and was subsequently placed on administrative leave by the MLB. After investigations, the prosecutors have now filed evidence against Franco and submitted it to a judge.

Wander Franco was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as one of the top international prospects in 2017 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2021. After impressing in his rookie season, he signed an eleven-year, $182 million contract with the club. In 2023, he was having the best season of his young career before being placed on leave by the MLB as a result of the allegations against him.

While his 2023 season came to an end due to the ensuing investigations following the allegations against him, he now faces a far bigger threat. According to the evidence gathered by the prosecutors, Franco had sexual relations with a 15-year-old and then paid the girl's mother $100,000 Dominican pesos monthly for some time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They also alleged that Franco's mother transferred money to the girl's mother as well. Moreover, after raiding the girl's mother's house, they found $800,000 pesos in cash and $68,000 in US currency, along with a car that was allegedly paid for by the MLB star. Fans were left shocked and took to social media to share their reactions.

"That's pretty twisted," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He's in big trouble," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What's next for Rays star Wander Franco?

A judge in the Dominican Republic is scheduled to analyze the documents of evidence and issue a ruling on Friday in the province of Puerto Plata, where the alleged incident took place. There are now four possibilities that Wander Franco might face:

The judge might release him on bond, temporarily prevent him from leaving the country, temporarily arrest him, or demand that he make occasional appearances for the duration of the investigation. As things stand, his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays seems to be in serious jeopardy.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.