"That's what Shohei Ohtani is messing around right now" - Dodgers coach breaks down Japanese phenom's new approach in bullpen session

Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his first appearance on the pitching mound in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform during the 2025 campaign. Ohtani hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2023 after undergoing a second elbow reconstruction surgery. The two-way superstar has been seen throwing from a windup in bullpen sessions as he continues to progress with his rehab.

Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said that incorporating a windup into the pitching motion was suggested by Shohei Ohtani himself. Prior believes that pitching out of a windup rather than the stretch position will help Ohtani get more fluid with his mechanics, which is what the Dodgers superstar is focusing on during his bullpen sessions.

Mark Prior touched upon Shohei Ohtani introducing the windup to his pitching motion in an interview with the Bleed Los Podcast Network on Sunday afternoon (0 - 1:24).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"That's something he was looking to do," Prior said. "He's always trying to get better and do some things and trying to feel some energy. Wasn't something that necessarily I brought up; something that he did.

"Sometimes you move guys to stretch only to simplify things," he added. "But I like it when guys have some athleticism and rhythm in their delivery. I think it helps their timing. So, that's what I think he's messing around with right now."

Ad

Ohtani is expected to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers in May if his rehab continues to progress without any issues.

Mark Prior feels the windup may help Shohei Ohtani with timing and pitch sequencing

Shohei Ohtani is estimated to make his first start for the Dodgers in May (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview, Mark Prior clarified that the introduction of the windup won't necessarily reduce the strain on Shohei Ohtani's throwing arm.

Ad

Nevertheless, Prior feels the windup could help Ohtani with the timing of his delivery as well as pitch sequencing, which could reduce the stress on his arm.

"It can help guys with sequencing and timing that ultimately will help take some stress off an arm," Prior said. "To say that pitching out of the windup is less stressful than pitching out of the stretch is no.

Ad

"But again, it's all about getting into certain positions for that individual," he added. "Some guys do it better with the help of a windup and the timing; some guys don't. It's unique to that person."

Ohtani has made 86 starts on the mound and pitched 481.2 innings over his MLB career. He has a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and finished fourth for the American League Cy Young Award in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback