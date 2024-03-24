“The ace right now” - Yankees fans thrilled after Marcus Stroman drops pitching gem in 1-0 win over Pirates

The New York Yankees need an ace right now, and they might have one in Marcus Stroman. The free agent addition has had a pretty good spring, wrapped up by dropping six scoreless innings to close out the session. The next time he is seen will be in a meaningful game, and he looks ready for action.

Stroman pitched solidly to the tune of a 3.68 ERA and had plenty of great showings. The Yankees, who have seen their pitching staff depleted by injuries and trades, are going to have to rely on him a lot more than they previously anticipated.

Either way, fans are impressed with his latest showing, and they believe he can be better than many expected. With Gerrit Cole on the shelf for the time being, that is much needed.

Stroman has brought something to the Bronx that hasn't really been there before: a flair and passion. The Yankees are a stoic team usually. It's part of the allure and the brand, but Stroman doesn't fit into that box.

He's brought an electricity that most players there haven't had. Now, fans are confident he can match that with his performances on the mound. With the Yankees teetering right now, they'll take it.

Marcus Stroman could be the ace the Yankees need

Gerrit Cole is out for at least two months. Carlos Rodon is coming off an abysmal and injury-filled season. Nestor Cortes is, too. Luis Gil is a rookie who hasn't pitched much at the MLB level. Clarke Schmidt has been inconsistent.

Marcus Stroman could carry the Yankees

Overall, the Yankees rotation is not in a very strong place, so they will need Marcus Stroman to step up. Fortunately, he very well could. He was excellent in the first half of last season with the Chicago Cubs. He faded with a shoulder injury down the stretch, but still posted a sub-4.00 ERA.

That would be more than welcome in the Bronx, and if he can hold things down until Cole gets back, the Yankees could have a strong rotation that will help them get back to the postseason.

