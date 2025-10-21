  • home icon
  • "The agony of defeat" - Fans in shock after Julio Rodriguez’s explosive clubhouse outburst drowns out Bryan Woo’s post game interview

"The agony of defeat" - Fans in shock after Julio Rodriguez’s explosive clubhouse outburst drowns out Bryan Woo’s post game interview

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 07:30 GMT
"The agony of defeat" - Fans in shock after Julio Rodriguez’s explosive clubhouse outburst drowns out Bryan Woo’s post game interview - Source: Getty

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was quite upset after losing against the Toronto Blue Jays in ALCS Game 7 on Monday at Rogers Center. Rodriguez, who hit a solo home run, saw the Mariners' 3-1 lead get wiped off after George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to push Toronto on top and eventually win the game 4-3.

After the game, Bryan Woo, who was tagged with two earned runs in 2.1 innings, was in the middle of an interview, heard an explosive outburst from locker room. Woo, like many others was first shocked and later it was known that it was Rodriguez who was shouting out his frustration. Jomboy Media shared the video on social media.

Fans chimed in as many think it was an understandable reaction from a Mariners star after dropping two straight games and miss their trip to World Series.

"I completely understand," one fan wrote.
"Ima be screaming like that for years to come I get it" another fan added.
"The Agony of defeat," one fan reacted.
"Should have left Woo in the game. Wilson blew it," one fan pointed to the mistake of Mariners manager who decided to pull out Woo against George Springer.
"Never in my life did I think Dan Wilson would cost us a game…" another fan added.
"I hear the pain of a great season, a great core of dudes, a city that’s been praying for this moment in that scream," another fan said the shouting echoed what Mariners fans are feeling.
Julio Rodriguez "hurting" after Mariners lost ALCS Game 7

The Mariners led all the way until the seventh inning of the game. Bryan Woo, who pitched two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, started the seventh inning. He walked Addison Barger, gave up a single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and recorded on out on a sac-bunt by Andres Gimenez, with runners advancing to second and third.

Two more outs were left to be recorded and Mariners manager Dan Wilson decided to come out and take the ball from Woo. He replaced him with Eduard Bazardo, who threw it at the heart of the plate in just his second pitch. George Springer made him pay by smashing a ball to left-center field for a three-run home run that took the game away from the Mariners.

After the loss, Julio Rodriguez shared he was hurt while acknowleding it's part of a game.

"Obviously, it hurts," Rodríguez said. "That's also part of the game, too."

This was the Mariners best chance to make it to the World Series for the first time ever but it seems the drought will continue.

