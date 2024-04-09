"The best team in the West" - Dodgers fans hyped after Shohei Ohtani's purple patch leads team to hard-fought victory over Twins 

Shohei Ohtani starred for the Los Angeles Dodgers once again to record a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday, leaving fans more excited than ever. While the Twins recorded a two-run homer in the third to take the lead, the Japanese superstar's home run in the seventh was enough to secure the victory for the Dodgers.

In another impressive performance, Ohtani had two doubles and a home run, leaving LA fans in awe on social media:

"The best team in the West," wrote one fan on Twitter. "We needed that," added another.

"Dodgers always winning at the end," wrote @just_sugar99 on X/Twitter.

"That's more like it!" added @BBorbz.

"Ohtani hitting a homer and beating his multiple hit game streak," wrote @alealeale0001 on X.

"Paxton does what he does best," added @federal221.

"One of a kind Shohei," wrote, @henryle81254330.

"Solid game," wrote @TomBarrister.

Shohei Ohtani has established himself as the most valuable player in the league over the past six years with the Los Angeles Angels. His move to the Dodgers was the biggest contract ever seen in the history of the MLB and he is already living up to it.

As the Dodgers now take a 9-4 lead in the NL West table, the two-way superstar hit his third home run in the last five games to seal their latest win.

Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly in the first innings allowed Mookie Betts to score and put the Dodgers on the board. However, Manuel Margot then blasted a two-run home run in the third to give the Twins the lead. The LA side then leveled it with a Will Smith single that allowed Ohtani to score before both James Outman and Shohei Ohtani blasted homers in the seventh to record a 4-2 win.

Shohei Ohtani reveals secret hitting drill as he settles into life in Dodgers blue

While there was tremendous hype around Shohei Ohtani's first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is already living up to it in the first month of the regular season. Despite the complications off the field involving his close friend and interpreter at the beginning of the MLB season, the Japanese star has proven that it has not affected his performances on the field.

After settling in nicely with his new team, Ohtani recently revealed that he has been practicing with a cricket-style bat to improve his hitting mechanics. While it is an unusual drill, whatever he is doing behind the scenes seems to be helping his performances on the field.

