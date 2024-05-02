“The biggest surprise for me has been that even on a red light, I can take a right” – Cubs star Shota Imanaga shocked by USA driving regulations

Shota Imanaga is the MLB’s new sensation. The 30-year-old Japanese ace debuted this season after signing a $53 million, four-year contract, which seems to be turning out a great deal, with the Chicago Cubs.

Imanaga has a National League-leading ERA of 0.78 in 34.2 innings. He has allowed only three earned runs in six starts, with the Cubs winning all the games that he's started.

In an interview with the MLB Network, Imanaga revealed his most surprising off-field experience in America. For a law-abiding Japanese citizen like Imanaga, America's driving regulations are a whole new experience.

“The biggest surprise for me has been that even on a red light, I can take a right,” Imanaga said through his interpreter Edwin Stanberry.

In his third road series this season, Shota Imanaga faced the New York Mets. He dominated the Big Apple for seven innings, conceding three hits but refusing to give any runs.

“In terms of today, my fastball wasn’t at the highest, but I was able to communicate with (catcher Miguel) Amaya and make adjustments,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry, via MLB.com.

“I was making sure I wasn’t throwing lazy fastballs in there where (the Mets) could make hard contact. I was trying to avoid the barrel. Some of them, I was lucky, but I was able to adjust.”

Shota Imanaga has gathered compliments from both Cubs and Mets skippers

Shota Imanaga has set a record with the lowest ERA of 0.78 in his first six games, joining the ranks of Fernando Valenzuela (0.33) in 1981, Dave Ferriss (0.50) in 1945 and Bob Shawkey (0.75) in 1913.

His impressive performances have gained him recognition from Cubs manager Craig Counsell as well as praise from New York Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza.

“That’s just, like, awareness, court awareness, if you can say that in baseball," Counsell said, via MLB.com. "It was just a really smart play. He has (done) that multiple times, on top of some great pitching.”

“He can pitch,” Mendoza said. “Fastball plays up. Obviously, the split is a pretty good pitch. He's got a little hesitation, and then he's got that quick pitch with no runners on base to mess up a hitter's timing. Breaking ball. Overall, he was pretty good today."

Shota Imanaga's numbers are low compared to his national team compatriot, Yashonobu Yamamoto, who also debuted this year but got a significantly larger contract from the LA Dodgers.

