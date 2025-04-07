“The downfall of the Dodgers has begun” - Fans react as Blake Snell lands on IL

MLB fans reacted as two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell landed on the 15-day injured list due to left shoulder inflammation. The LA Dodgers announced the news on Sunday, with the move retroactive to April 3, making him eligible to return as early as April 18.

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Snell experienced discomfort in his shoulder during a bullpen session on Sunday, which led to the decision.

Right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Snell’s spot on the roster as a corresponding move. Several fans reacted to the news of Snell hitting the IL, with one saying:

“The downfall of the dodgers has begun.”

“Not surprised one bit,” another fan wrote.

“Kershaw and Ohtani will be ready....in a few months. 🤦‍♂️,” another fan said.

Some fans pointed out the Dodgers’ pitching woes over the past couple of seasons.

“Is there an organization that injuries more pitchers than this one?” a comment read.

“Here comes the inevitable injury bugs,” another read.

“Nobody expected a dodgers pitcher to get injured wow,” a fan wrote.

Last year, the Dodgers placed 12 different starting pitchers, including Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw, on the injured list. However, despite their struggles, the team managed to win the 2024 World Series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opens up about Blake Snell on IL

After throwing his bullpen session on Sunday, Blake Snell spoke with GM Brandon Gomes and trainer Thomas Albert for several minutes. Addressing Snell’s situation, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via MLB.com):

"I just think, if you’re not going to finish your bullpen that’s pretty much a tell-all to then kind of nip whatever is going on in his arm."

Further commenting on the unexpected setback, Roberts added:

"I didn’t expect it. One day you feel good with where you’re at, and then the next day you’re scrambling a little bit. That’s part of the marathon of a Major League season."

So far this season, Snell has made two starts, going 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA, recording four strikeouts and issuing eight walks. This is Snell’s first season with the Dodgers after signing a five-year, $182 million contract in November 2024.

