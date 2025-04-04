"The players should not be saying stuff like this" - Fans react to Juan Soto and Mets stars openly discussing trade deal for Marlins ace

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara received glowing praise from Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor after delivering a quality start in the 4-2 home win over the New York Mets at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday night. However, the words from Soto and Lindor sounded more like an open request for the Mets front office to acquire Alcantara from the Marlins to solve their pitching woes.

Many fans weren't pleased to hear Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. They feel players shouldn't be discussing trade moves from rival teams in such an unabashed fashion in front of the media.

Sandy Alcantara threw 70 pitches over five innings for the Marlins and gave up two runs on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He's returning from Tommy John surgery underwent at the end of the 2023 season and missed the entire 2024 campaign.

"It would be one of the best trades that we could have,” Juan Soto told MLB insider Mike Puma of The New York Post about the Mets potentially making a move for Sandy Alcantara. "I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge.

"It would almost be like adding Soto,” Francisco Lindor said. “You add Soto, it’s going to help the team. You add Alcantara, and it’s going to help the team."

MLB fans responded to comments from the Mets superstars on X.

"The players should not be saying stuff like this," a fan posted.

"Really weird for Mets players to be talking about this in the open," said another.

"Weird behavior but they’re not wrong," wrote one.

Some Mets fans reckon the problems for the team lie elsewhere at the moment.

"Ironically, pitching hasn't been the problem to begin the season," said one.

"They should start hitting first," said another.

"That kind of talk just raises the price," one fan noted.

The Mets are dealing without Sean Manaea in their starting rotation, while new arrival Frankie Montas is also on the sidelines.

Jackson Merrill takes a shot at Juan Soto after signing contract extension with Padres

Juan Soto signed the largest ever contract in sports history this offseason (Image Source: IMAGN)

The San Diego Padres have signed Jackson Merrill to a nine-year, $135 million extension, which will keep him tied up until 2034.

The 21-year-old seemingly took a thinly veiled jibe at Juan Soto after completing what's being largely perceived as a very team-friendly deal with the Padres earlier this week.

"I know there are contracts out there that are beyond absurd, but having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that," Merrill told the media. "You know, you can’t just sign for $700M and want everything to be perfect."

As the marquee free agent of this offseason, Juan Soto was involved in a highly competitive financial tussle between the New York Mets and his former team, the New York Yankees. Soto eventually signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, the largest ever in American sport history.

