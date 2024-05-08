"The series losing streak is over" - Angels fans relieved after team's first series win in over a month against Pirates

The Los Angeles Angels came into Wednesday's matchup with an opportunity to take the series from the Pittsburgh Pirates. It would be a huge morale boost for a club that has not experienced a series win in over a month.

While they kept it close, the Halos snagged the series victory. They took down the Pirates 5-4, improving their record to 14-23, while the Buccos dropped to 17-21.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While getting on the board first, Los Angeles secured the win with a big sixth inning. They scored three runs to take the lead and did not look back.

Brandon Drury, Jo Adell, and Zach Neto all had multiple hits on the day to help their team win. Adell was also responsible for a solo home run in the third inning, extending his hot streak at the plate.

"The series losing streak is over!" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Job's still not done. Keep it going!" - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Are we back?" - posted another.

Angels fans could not be happier seeing their team secure a series victory. With how the season has gone for this club, fans will take any bit of positive news they can get.

"THE BOYS DID THAT" - said another.

"Finally another series W!" - said another.

Fans hope the team can turn this into a winning streak. They now get ready to take on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game series starting on Thursday.

Angels face off against some tough opponents this month

Los Angeles Angels - Kevin Pillar (Image via USA Today)

This month could prove to be a tough one for the Angels. They square off against some opponents that have looked fantastic to start the new season.

Halfway into the month, the Halos take on defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. Texas has been on a roll lately, and that should only continue once their injuries subside.

Another tough series the team will see this month is a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Going into Wednesday, Cleveland sits atop the American League Central with a 24-13 record. One last matchup that could test this squad is at the end of the month against the New York Yankees.

This month, the Halos must be at their best, or risk falling even further in the division, being seven games behind the Rangers already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback