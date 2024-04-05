“The Thairopractor is breaking backs once again” – Giants fans hyped as Thairo Estrada delivers walk-off hit against Padres

The San Francisco Giants were victorious on Friday afternoon, thanks to the late-inning heroics of veteran Thairo Estrada. The 28-year-old brought the home crowd to their feet in the bottom of the ninth inning after driving in the game-winning run against their in-state rivals.

Expand Tweet

The Venezuelan infielder had been struggling to start the 2024 season for San Francisco, however, there is a chance that Friday's walk-off shot could open the door for him. The walk-off play was important not only for Thairo Estrada but also the Giants, as the club had previously lost the last four games prior to Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the clutch hitting from Estrada, a number of hyped San Francisco fans turned to social media to praise the fan-favorite star. A number of these fans praised the infielder, stating that it is only the beginning of his turn around at the dish. Others said the same thing about the San Francisco Giants as a whole.

"THE THAIROPRACTOR IS BREAKING BACKS ONCE AGAIN" - One fan stated

Expand Tweet

"LFG Thairo needed that bad" - Another fan added

"What a thrilling way to end the game! The excitement is palpable" - One fan chimed in

It's been a rough start to the season for Thairo Estrada, who prior to Friday's victory against the San Diego Padres, had only recorded four hits. Entering the game, Estrada owned a disappointing .148 batting average with a home run and five RBIs. His struggles have run parallel to that of San Francisco, so some fans believe that a change is coming for both.

"Feels nice to be back in the win column. Very strong outing from Hicks. Got to string together a good streak here and win some series." - Another fan said of the victory

The San Francisco Giants will be looking to build on Friday's victory

As previously mentioned, San Francisco has struggled out of the gate, posting a 3-5 record so far in the 2024 campaign. That being said, the victory against their division rivals could help spark the team moving forward, helping them secure a postseason spot.

"We're so back" - One excited fan said following the walk-off win

Expand Tweet

"The slump snapper" - Another fan said of the victory

Although there is obviously most of the season ahead of them, the San Francisco front office made a number of offseason moves that could help drive the Giants into the playoffs. The additions of Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, and Blake Snell, should certainly make the club a threat in the National League.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.