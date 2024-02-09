"The travel papers finally came through" - Blue Jays fans celebrate Yariel Rodriguez's official arrival after delayed announcement

The Toronto Blue Jays fans are more excited than ever for the 2024 season after hearing the news of Cuban right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez's arrival. The Blue Jays have signed one of the most valuable aces from the NPB on a five-year, $32 million contract.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Blue Jays management announced Rodriguez's arrival in Toronto, which created a buzz among fans.

Take a look at the fans' reactions.

"The travel papers finally came through," a fan commented.

Rodriguez represented Cuba in the World Baseball Classic in 2023, starting two games. However, he did not return to Japan after the event ended, as he strongly aspired to play in the major league.

The opportunity presented itself soon after he declared his free agency, and the Blue Jays convinced him with a multi-year deal. Rodriguez had a 3.03 ERA in 175.1 innings during the 79 games he played in the NPB. He also holds an impressive 3.30 career ERA during his six seasons in the Cuban National Series.

Rodriguez also pitched as a reliever in a few games, making him a flexible player for the Blue Jays lineup. The management has decided to designate Otto Lopez to make room for Rodriguez in the 40-man roster.

What will Yariel Rodriguez's role be in 2024?

The Toronto Blue Jays have had difficulty performing well in the postseason since 2016. The last time they appeared in the World Series was in 1993, when they won against the Philadelphia Phillies, and last year, they were swept by the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card series.

This offseason, they acquired Justin Turner from the free agent market and signed him for a one-year contract, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to stay with the team in 2024 after winning the arbitration case. Yariel Rodriguez is their sole multi-year deal so far.

The Blue Jays' general manager, Ross Atkins, is optimistic about adding Rodriguez to his team.

“Rodriguez adds starting depth to our pitching group and has a chance to impact our Major League team in multiple roles," Atkins said in a press conference.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Phillies on February 24, and Yariel Rodriguez is expected to join them during spring training.

