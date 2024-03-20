"There is that Billion Dollar Offense Boys" - Dodgers fans erupt as Mookie Betts & Shohei Ohtani spark rally with back-to-back RBIs

For a moment, the Los Angeles Dodgers looked like a struggling team, one that didn't resemble who everyone believes will win it all this year. The first game of their season, being played in Seoul, saw them score one run through seven innings. The vaunted offense was nowhere to be seen. That is, until it finally arrived early Wednesday morning (EST).

The Dodgers had struggled against Yu Darvish and the bullpen, but they finally began to break through. They actually trailed, as incomprehensible as that seemed before the season began, at that point.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's when Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani finally showed up. The back-end of the lineup also did their jobs well, but Betts and Ohtani are the duo making over $1 billion on their contracts. Fans were thrilled to see it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What once looked like it was headed for disaster is now a game the Dodgers have firmly in hand. They were on the cusp of a shocking loss to the San Diego Padres before turning things around.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani helped get the offense going

The 8th inning was something special to behold for Korean spectators in the stands and for Dodgers fans across the globe. The Dodgers looked down and out but managed to turn things around in epic fashion, though it wasn't started by Shohei Ohtani or Mookie Betts.

Mookie Betts helped save the Dodgers

It started with a Max Muncy walk. He was followed by Teoscar Hernandez, who singled him over to second. Another walk loaded the bases with no outs, and Kike Hernandez ripped a sacrifice fly to tie the game up.

Thanks to an error, Gavin Lux drove in the go-ahead run, still leaving two on with just one out. Then the lineup turned over, and Mookie Betts strode to the plate and knocked a clutch RBI single. Ohtani then did the same, going opposite field with it.

Freddie Freeman ended the inning with a double play flyout, otherwise they might have kept adding to their lead. The offense exploded, helped by a lot of players, in the eighth inning and got them a much-needed boost.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.