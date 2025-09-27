“These two!” - Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito’s partners soak in October vibes as Red Sox punch postseason ticket

Starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito have been two of the Boston Red Sox's most consistent players this year. For the season so far, Crochet boasts an 18-5 record, along with a 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts. Giolito, on the other hand, has a 10-4 record, along with a 3.41 ERA and 121 strikeouts.On Friday, the Red Sox punched their ticket to the postseason, after dramatically beating fellow playoff-hopefuls the Detroit Tigers 4-3 at Fenway Park. While Crochet, Giolito and their teammates rejoiced post-game, Garrett Crochet's wife, Rachel, and Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, took to Instagram to share some snaps of the celebrations.&quot;These two 🥹&quot; Madalana captioned one of her Instagram storiesScreenshots of Madalana and Rachel Crochet's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories, Instagram.com/@rachelcrochet_ IG Stories)Though the Red Sox's spot in the playoffs is confirmed, it is yet to be determined who the nine-time World Series champions will face in their first series. Depending on how the final standings for the regular season materialize based on results elsewhere, Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito and company could face either of the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians.Garrett Crochet and wife Rachel enjoy baby shower as they prepare to welcome their first childFor Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet and his wife, Rachel, it is not only the matters on the field that are cause for excitement. In June, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.During the August 8-10 weekend, the couple headed to the picturesque Boston Athenæum to enjoy their baby shower, surrounded by friends and family.Rachel Crochet later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from a memorable weekend.&quot;We had the most beautiful weekend with family and friends celebrating our baby girl 🤍&quot; Rachel Crochet captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor now, Crochet will be fully focused on putting his best foot forward in the postseason, as the Red Sox aim to win the World Series for the tenth time in franchise history.Once October comes to an end, and there is a hiatus in baseball for a few months, all the focus will shift to the imminent arrival of his baby daughter.