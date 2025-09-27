  • home icon
  "These two!" - Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito's partners soak in October vibes as Red Sox punch postseason ticket

“These two!” - Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito’s partners soak in October vibes as Red Sox punch postseason ticket

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:19 GMT
Lucas Giolito with his girlfriend, Madalana (L), Garrett Crochet with his wife, Rachel (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____, Instagram.com/@rachelcrochet_)
Lucas Giolito with his girlfriend, Madalana (L), Garrett Crochet with his wife, Rachel (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____, Instagram.com/@rachelcrochet_)

Starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito have been two of the Boston Red Sox's most consistent players this year. For the season so far, Crochet boasts an 18-5 record, along with a 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts. Giolito, on the other hand, has a 10-4 record, along with a 3.41 ERA and 121 strikeouts.

On Friday, the Red Sox punched their ticket to the postseason, after dramatically beating fellow playoff-hopefuls the Detroit Tigers 4-3 at Fenway Park.

While Crochet, Giolito and their teammates rejoiced post-game, Garrett Crochet's wife, Rachel, and Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, took to Instagram to share some snaps of the celebrations.

"These two 🥹" Madalana captioned one of her Instagram stories
Screenshots of Madalana and Rachel Crochet's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories, Instagram.com/@rachelcrochet_ IG Stories)
Screenshots of Madalana and Rachel Crochet's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories, Instagram.com/@rachelcrochet_ IG Stories)

Though the Red Sox's spot in the playoffs is confirmed, it is yet to be determined who the nine-time World Series champions will face in their first series. Depending on how the final standings for the regular season materialize based on results elsewhere, Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito and company could face either of the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians.

Garrett Crochet and wife Rachel enjoy baby shower as they prepare to welcome their first child

For Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet and his wife, Rachel, it is not only the matters on the field that are cause for excitement. In June, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

During the August 8-10 weekend, the couple headed to the picturesque Boston Athenæum to enjoy their baby shower, surrounded by friends and family.

Rachel Crochet later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from a memorable weekend.

"We had the most beautiful weekend with family and friends celebrating our baby girl 🤍" Rachel Crochet captioned her Instagram post
For now, Crochet will be fully focused on putting his best foot forward in the postseason, as the Red Sox aim to win the World Series for the tenth time in franchise history.

Once October comes to an end, and there is a hiatus in baseball for a few months, all the focus will shift to the imminent arrival of his baby daughter.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Edited by Raghav Mehta
