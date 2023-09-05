"They are going to be a real problem in the playoffs” - MLB podcaster believes that Phillies are all set to deliver a powerful message

In a recent episode of "Flippin’ Bats," MLB podcaster Ben Verlander made a bold prediction that has caught the attention of baseball enthusiasts and Phillies fans alike.

Verlander's stated that the Phillies are going to be a real problem in the playoffs, considering their resurgence and potential to make a significant impact in the postseason.

"You can tell me that the Phillies beat the Braves, and it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The Phillies are going to be a problem again in the playoffs, and I wouldn’t be shocked one bit" - Ben Verlander on Flippin’ Bats.

Verlander's assessment hinges on the Phillies' remarkable offensive prowess. With standout performers and a lineup that could go toe-to-toe with the best in the league, the Phillies have showcased their ability to score runs in crucial moments.

Theor offensive firepower is a formidable weapon as they look to secure a playoff berth.

Do the Phillies have a chance of making a deep playoff run?

While the Atlanta Braves have dominated the National League, as highlighted by their impressive record and recent wins against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Verlander believes that the Phillies shouldn't be underestimated.

Even though the Phillies trail the Braves by a considerable margin in the standings, Verlander's confidence in the Phillies' potential to challenge top teams like the Braves and the Dodgers is palpable.

However, Verlander reckons the Atlanta Braves are still the best team in the National League.

"I think the gap between the Braves and everybody else is wide." - Ben Verlander

Their recent four-game series against the Dodgers proved their strength as they secured three wins.

Verlander believes the Dodgers are also one of the two best teams in the NL. That gave pace to talks about the Phillies and their potential to become a problem to both teams.

As the regular season approaches its climax and the playoffs draw near, baseball fans will be closely watching the Phillies to see if they can contend on the postseason stage. With their resurgent form and Verlander's endorsement, the Phillies are gearing up to deliver a powerful run in the playoffs.