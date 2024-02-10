"They’ll be taking this same picture with the World Series" - Yankees fans elated as Gleyber Torres & Juan Soto pose with Caribbean Series trophy

Gleyber Torres is thrilled for 2024, as Tiburons de La Guaira, a Venezuelan team, won the Caribbean Series last night. They won against the Dominican Republic team, Lara Cardenales, claiming their first-ever title and Venezuela's eighth crown in history since 2009.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan star chose to capture the moment with his new MLB teammate and Dominican star, Juan Soto, posing with the Caribbean Series trophy ahead of their upcoming journey together in 2024.

On X (previously Twitter), Yankee fans joined the celebration with hopes for a fantastic season from both All-Stars.

“They’ll be taking this same picture with the World Series," a fan commented.

Torres signed a $14.2 million contract with the New York Yankees to avoid arbitration, marking his seventh season in New York since joining in 2018. This year, the 25-year-old All-Star Juan Soto will join him to help the Yankees secure a postseason spot.

The San Diego Padres chose to move their franchise star before Soto could enter free agency. In return for Soto and Trent Grisham, the Yankees traded veterans Kyle Higashioka and Michael King. Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vasquez also joined the Padres as part of the trade.

How the Torres-Soto duo impact the Yankees?

The Yankees have seized the opportunity to include one of the league's best hitters, Juan Soto, in their lineup. Although they weakened their bullpen with this trade, experts believe the Yankees have addressed the issue by adding free agent Marcus Stroman and former Dodgers reliever Caleb Ferguson.

The Yankees' lineup already boasted stars like DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton. With the acquisition of Soto, they have added even more offensive power to their roster.

Soto played every game last season, slashing .275/.410/.519 and recording 109 RBIs and 35 home runs with a .930 OPS.

This will be Soto's first time playing in the American League, and New York fans will have the opportunity to watch two international stars sharing the field for the first time.

