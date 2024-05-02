“They might move that wall back next” – Yankees fans troll Orioles as Oswaldo Cabrera launches home run off Corbin Burnes

New York Yankees fans were quick to troll the Baltimore Orioles as infielder Oswaldo Cabrera launched a two-run home run in the fifth inning, propelling the Yankees into the lead on Wednesday.

Despite losing the first two games, the Yankees still have the chance to level things up by winning the remaining two games. They have taken a step towards that with Cabrera's home run off Orioles starter, Corbin Burnes, resulting in a lot of chatter among fans on social media.

“They might move that wall back next,” wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hold this lead and win," added another.

"2 run bomb for the dawgs," wrote @PositiveYankees on X.

"One of the weirdest homers I've ever seen," added @BurdenBurner.

"That got out in a second!" wrote @JudgesTorres.

"Alliteration on point tonight," wrote @FarawellStephen.

"Smoked," wrote @JustRobThoughts.

"Os gonna make that wall a foot higher now," wrote @a_triolo_.

"Let the rhythm take you over Oswaldo," wrote @JoeYankeetho.

Going into their game against Baltimore on Wednesday, the New York Yankees were in desperate need of a strong performance from their team. Over the past two weeks, their star-studded offense has failed to deliver the goods all too often. Newly acquired superstar Juan Soto is the only bat in the lineup who has been on fire, carrying the team on multiple occasions.

There is no doubt about the hitting power in the Yankees' lineup but it is high time that they get going now before it is too late. Hence, Oswaldo Cabrera's two-run blast to give them the lead has lifted the fans spirits after a long period of disappointment. It remains to be seen if they can keep the hits coming and manage to tie the series over the two games.

Yankees starter Luis Gil delivers strong performance against the Orioles

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil got the nod to start the third game of their series against the Baltimore Orioles and put on a strong performance. It was the Dominican's sixth start of the season and he shut out the Baltimore offense over the first six innings, giving up only two hits and recording five strikeouts. While Gil did his part to keep the team in the lead, it remains to be seen if the bullpen can complete the shutout and earn him his second win of the MLB season.

