"They're naming a sushi roll after me" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne scores a win with her name being featured on restaurant's menu

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes is dating LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne who recently won the NCAA championship with the Tigers.

In a recent post by "Livvy" Dunne on Snapchat, the national champion shared that a restaurant in Baton Rouge named a sushi dish in honor of her. Dunne was visibly as ecstatic as she could be with the tribute.

"Guys they are naming a sushi roll after me at my favorite sushi place," she wrote in her story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne shares photos of the dish named after her

Named the "Livvy Roll" by the Drunken Fish restaurant in Baton Rouge, the dish was named in honor of Dunne's nickname after the gymnast captured the 2024 National Championship for gymnastics in Fort Worth.

On the other side of the spectrum, Livvy's boyfriend Paul Skenes has produced another gem in his most recent minor league start for the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate. In six innings against the Buffalo Bisons, Skenes struck out seven batters and gave up just four hits. This decreased the young ace's current ERA to 0.39.

Expand Tweet

"Paul Skenes lowered his ERA to 0.39 last night. 😮‍💨" -@MLB

According to the MLB Pipeline, Skenes is baseball's third-best prospect and first among pitchers. Given the Pirates' pitching staff's current lack of depth, the 21-year-old might earn a major league call soon.

Olivia Dunne and LSU capture first NCAA title

For the first time in the school's history, LSU lifted the National Championship for Women's Gymnastics. The event was held for two weeks last April, with the semi-final and final rounds taking place at the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

Senior Olivia Dunne was present at the event but didn't partake in any of the performances. She participated in nine meets and was part of the routine at the regionals.

LSU edged out California, Utah and Florida in four events to clinch the national title. Towed by the performances of Haleigh Bryant and a title-winning beam routine by Aleah Finnegan, the Tigers beat second-place Cal.

Finnegan is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a part of the Philippine delegation.

With the season over, it remains to be seen if Olivia Dunne could call an end to her college career or if she returns to Baton Rouge for a fifth year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback