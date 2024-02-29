"They should be in on Snell, Montgomery" - MLB insider reports Giants' pitching necessities as key injuries leave team shorthanded

The San Francisco Giants have had a rough start in spring training, losing three games and tying two others. This outcome was unexpected for many experts after their successful offseason.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared his opinion on the Giants' future approach before the 2024 season during an episode of "Foul Territory." He suggested that the team should focus on adding a free-agent starting pitcher given that it has several injured pitchers, making its rotation a concern.

"They need help. There's no question about that," Rosenthal said. “Their opening day rotation right now is a bit of a mess. So, they should be in on (Blake) Snell, they should be in on (Jordan) Montgomery.”

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Tristan Beck had to return to San Francisco. Meanwhile, Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb are not available.

“Tristan Beck has an aneurysm in his shoulder, expected to miss significant time," Rosenthal said. "They are waiting for Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb to recover from their own surgeries, and they won't be back until midseason.”

The Giants have to rely on a young rotation

The San Francisco Giants recently made a significant addition to their bullpen by signing Jordan Hicks to a four-year contract. However, the team might not have anticipated an unexpected situation arising so early in the year.

This situation could lead to Hicks being considered as a starting pitcher for the rotation, along with Logan Webb. Kyle Harrison, who made his debut last year at the age of 21, and Sean Hjelle, a 26-year-old relief pitcher for the Giants, could be added to the rotation due to a shortage.

Rosenthal also mentioned an important point to consider if the team decides to add Blake Snell. Since Snell has a draft pick attached, adding him for a short term with opt-out may not be the best decision for the team.

“Blake Snell got a qualifying offer, rejected a qualifying offer, so he has a draft pick attached to him. If you give him a one-year opt-out, and you lose a draft pick,” said Rosenthal. “And then at the end of the season, he opts out, you can't get a draft pick back because the guy can't get a second qualifying offer.”

Meanwhile, the Giants will focus on securing their first spring training victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Arizona.

