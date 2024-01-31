"They should stop watching" "Please no" - Yankees fans mock report that team watched Noah Syndergaard's bullpen sessions

It's been a difficult past few seasons for Noah Syndergaard. The pitcher who was once one of the most exciting young arms in the MLB has been ravaged by a number of injuries that have cost the former New York Mets star some of his prime playing years.

That being said, it appears that Noah Syndergaard is not giving up on his MLB career and pursuit of winning a World Series title. The veteran pitcher has hosted a series of bullpen sessions, inviting a number of MLB clubs to attend and determine whether or not they would be interested in his services this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At 31 years old, Syndergaard should still be in the prime of his career, however, he has seen his availability and productivity decline rapidly over the past few seasons. But, given his previous level of success at the major league level, it would be surprising if no club was willing to gamble on the former All-Star for an affordable, one-year contract.

Expand Tweet

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, one of the teams that watched one of Syndergaard's bullpen sessions was the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers have been looking to bolster their pitching staff all offseason and Noah Syndergaard could be an intriguing option.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Intriguing or not, Syndergaard does not seem to the be pitcher that New York Yankees fans are hoping the team will sign. A number of unenthusiastic fans have taken to social media to tell their team to look elsewhere on the open market.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The notoriously outspoken fanbase has taken to the internet to condemn any possibility of the Yankees signing Syndergaard. Some reactions have simply said no thank you or pass, whereas some of the more aggressive comments have said that the team is shopping a dollar stores now.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankees fans believe that Noah Syndergaard is not the answer to the team's needs

The New York Yankees have struggled to land any of their major targets this offseason, including Hector Neris, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Josh Hader. This is another reason why fans are disappointed by the news that the Bronx Bombers have reportedly checked in on Syndergaard.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Noah Syndergaard struggled last season for the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers. The former All-Star posted a disappointing 2-6 record with a 6.50 ERA, 1.387 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts over 88.2 innings in 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Poll : Should the Yankees sign Noah Syndergaard? No thank you! Yes, good depth piece 0 votes