"They sure they can afford that?" "More poverty than my Mets" - MLB fans roast Padres' payroll situation after Yuki Matsui deal

While the San Diego Padres have announced their first big-money signing of the winter in Yuki Matsui, MLB fans have taken the opportunity to mock the team's current payroll situation. It is no secret the team's front office have been trying to cut payroll this season, and are expected to lose more players in the process before the start of next season. Nonetheless, Matsui's signing makes sense, despite the amount of mockery they may receive from fans across the MLB.

Yuki Matsui made his professional debut in the Nippon Prefossional Baseball league with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in 2014 and has been their closer since then. The 28-year-old reliever has since established himself as one of the best closers in the league, recording six 30+ saves seasons in the process. Last season, Matsui posted an ERA of 1.57 over 59 games and recorded a total of 39 saves.

While the San Diego Padres undergo the painful and tricky process of reducing their payroll for the MLB season, spending $21 million on a four year contract for Matsui makes sense. They are expected to lose closer Josh Hader before the end of the offseason and will need someone to fill that role. The Japanese left-hander provides the perfect option and is expected to be their closer next season. Nonetheless, MLB fans could not help themselves from roasting the Padres organization for their current predicament over social media.

"They sure they can afford that?," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"More poverty than my Mets," added another.

Could the Padres sign another Japanese pitcher following Yuki Matsui?

Despite having to cut their payroll, the San Diego Padres front office remain determined to put out a competitive team for the next MLB season. Thus, while Yuki Matsui will definitely help their bullpen, they still need to strengthen their starting rotation.

Reports suggest they may be looking to corner the Japanese market and are interested in signing starting pitcher Shota Imanaga of the NPB. The 30-yer-old is a seasoned starter and may attract more attention from other MLB teams once the Yoshinobu Yamamoto saga dies down.

