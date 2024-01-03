Following a disappointing season in 2023, the New York Mets have taken some big steps to redeem themselves. One of these steps was the appointment of David Stearns, former Milwaukee Brewers general manager, as their first president of baseball operations.

Despite these changes, some Mets fans are expressing their disappointment with Steve Cohen and David Stearns’ inability to land some of the hottest free agents during the offseason. Some experts have even referred to Stearns as a "small market GM" who may not be suitable to lead a major franchise like the New York Mets.

However, Andy Martino, an MLB expert on SNY, shared his different opinion on the Mets’ offseason approach on the “Mets Hot Stove” show.

“Steve Cohen and David Stearn are very much in lockstep on the idea that they don't wanna pivot, just to pivot,” Martino said.

“If they don’t see a player as a fit for where they’re at, or the value that he should be on the market, they’re just not going to take leap into that player.”

Martino mentioned that a few years ago, the New York Yankees wanted to sign Luis Castillo, but they were unable to do so. The Yankees then turned their attention to Frankie Montas, who did not perform well for the team. The Mets do not want to make similar mistakes in their moves.

The New York Mets were considered strong contenders to sign Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There have been reports that the team owner, Steve Cohen, went to Japan to meet with Yamamoto and offered him a deal similar to the one the Los Angeles Dodgers offered. However, the Mets were unsuccessful in signing Yamamoto in the end.

Offseason update for the New York Mets

The New York Mets last appeared in the postseason in 2016, and their last World Series win was in 1986, beating the Boston Red Sox. Despite spending nearly $350 million in 2023, the team's performances have been significantly below expectations.

To improve in the upcoming season, the New York Mets have made some changes to their roster. They added SP Coleman Crow, RP Adrian Houser, and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers. They also signed relief pitcher Yordan Ramirez from the Chicago White Sox and agreed to a one-year contract with Jorge Lopez.

Meanwhile, Chad Smith, Cam Robinson, Trayce Thompson, Rylan Bannon, and Taylor Kohlwey have signed minor-league contracts with the team.

