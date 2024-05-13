“This is absolutely embarrassing!!!” – Mets fans furious as Adrian Houser reportedly set to return to rotation despite disastrous 2024 campaign

The New York Mets are going through a roller-coaster May. They've been swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, rebounded by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals and then lost a series to the Atlanta Braves.

To improve, the Mets have decided to make some changes in rotation. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported on Monday that the Big Apple management has decided to start right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser during their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

This decision came as a surprise to many, and they picked social media to address their disapproval.

“This is absolutely embarrassing!!!” a fan commented.

"That’s ridiculous, division games and pitching your WORST pitcher. Mets all about winning,” a fan replied.

"Philly’s going to tee-off on him, We’ll be down 7-0 by the end of the first,” a fan tweeted.

Houser played seven games this season, starting in six while finishing one. He had the worst ERA (7.63 in 30.2 innings) among the Mets’ current rotation members. He has given up 26 runs, all earned.

"Worst idea I’ve ever seen in the history of worst ideas Mets just deciding to punt a game,” a fan commented.

“This literally makes no sense. We have a 5 man rotation !! keep him in the pen dude,” a fan replied.

“Houser has been trash and Megill hasn't given up a single run in his rehab outings as a starter, but let's give Houser who should be DFA'd at this point another shot in the rotation and not even commit to giving Megill as spot at this point?” a fan tweeted.

DiComo reported that Tylor Megill, who had a single start this season, might participate in another rehab session. There’s no exact date in which game Houser will start. The Mets' website has no probable starters listed for Wednesday or Thursday, but ESPN.com has Jose Quintana starting Wednesday.

Mets skipper is optimistic about team’s performance following their last-inning clutch victory

The New York Mets registered a last-gasp victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. After both teams went back and forth, Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets a 4-3 win with his two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Pete Alonso contributed an RBI single in the third and the sixth innings to tie the game at 1-1 and 2-2.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was satisfied with the team’s offensive performance. He remained optimistic about the team’s better results in the future.

"Pete (Alonso) showing signs. Now, I do think that he's getting there. (Francisco) Lindor, obviously, the past couple of weeks, J.D. (Martinez). And then we just got to get a couple of the other guys, but once we get going, it could be really fun here," Mendoza said.

Entering Monday's games, the Mets (19-20) are third in the NL East, behind the Phillies (28-13) and Braves (24-13).

