"This is the baseball that we all want to watch" - Fans express delight as Fernando Tatis Jr. draws Padres level in epic Dodgers showdown 

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are having an epic showdown in Game 1 of their three-game series, as Fernando Tatis Jr. has come up big once again for San Diego. The Dodgers were comfortable with a 7-3 lead until Tatis Jr. decided to spoil the party inside Dodger Stadium.

The Padres OF blasted a two-run bomb over the left field stands to tie the game in the top of the seventh innings. He had an "I'm Him" look in his eyes as he jogged around the base paths, admiring his home run.

Take a look at the video here:

MLB fans were hyped as they were witnessing an amazing contest between two great National League rivals. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to appreciate the game unfolding before them:

"This is the baseball that we all want to watch"

Four home runs by either team have made this one a blockbuster contest, which is nearing its conclusion at Dodger Stadium.

First, LA came back from a 3-1 deficit to take the lead, and then San Diego clawed their way back into the game, 7-3 down in the contest.

Fans couldn't hold back but shower praise on Fernando Tatis Jr.; some even asked him to join the Dodgers in the future, while others praised his swing and never-back-down attitude:

"Fernando Tatis Jr has always been exceptional in each of his games ..... Awesome performance on this one," commented one fan

"Come to Los Angeles, Fernando! You’d look great in Dodger blue," commented another fan

"Tatis has the smoothest swing in baseball," commented yet another fan

Fernando Tatis Jr. recently hit a clutch home run against Cubs at Petco Park

In Game 1 of their home series against the Chicago Cubs, the San Diego Padres looked done and dusted when they trailed Chicago 8-0 in five innings.

But a determinant comeback saw them score seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, and after that, they needed one to tie and two to take the lead.

In came Fernando Tatis Jr.

In the bottom of the eighth innings, he smashed a fastball into the left field stands and the Padres took an unimaginable lead in the game.

Petco Park erupted as the crowd started chanting Tatis Jr.'s name. He has been having a stellar campaign with San Diego so far in the 2024 MLB season, justifying his mammoth contract, which he signed in 2021.

