This is bigger than just losing Gerrit Cole” - MLB analyst sounds alarm on Yankees’ rotation crisis amid devastating injury blow

The last thing the Yankees needed was for Gerrit Cole, their perceived staff ace, to succumb to the injury bug amid all the injury concerns surrounding the team during spring training. On Sunday, MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported that Cole was recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery. Since then, many analysts have opined about the Yankees' rotation crisis following this devastating injury blow.

After being walloped for six runs over 2.2 innings in his second Grapefruit League start, the New York Yankees announced last Friday that Gerrit Cole was scheduled for diagnostic tests on his pitching arm, and the results were unfavorable. To confirm the bad news, the team is awaiting a second opinion to verify the diagnosis.

With Opening Day less than three weeks away, New York's injury issues have only escalated. On Monday, the "Foul Territory" podcast, which featured noted MLB reporter-cum-analyst Alanna Rizzo, examined Cole's injury and its implications for the team's outlook.

"This is bigger than just losing Gerrit Cole," Alanna Rizzo said.

Cole made only 17 regular-season starts last year and has dealt with arm issues since last spring. The previous concern was related to nerves.

While Gerrit Cole and the Yankees speculate on the extent of his arm's damage, losing a player of his caliber would be tough for any team to bounce back from.

Regardless of the second opinion, Cole could miss some game time, with the precise duration for recovery still to be determined.

Gerrit Cole adds to the Yankees' growing list of injury setbacks

For now, the Yankees hope that nature will take its course and heal Giancarlo Stanton enough for him to join the team at some point this season. It's already been communicated that he won't be available for the season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It has also been confirmed that reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is anticipated to miss at least three months following a Grade-2 lat strain. The absence of these three key players and Gerrit Cole eliminates significant contributors that helped lead New York to the World Series from the outset of the season.

The injury bug has been harsh to the reigning AL champs, leaving fans and analysts questioning if the season is over before it begins.

