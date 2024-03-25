"This brother a bold face liar" - MLB fans rip Shohei Ohtani during press conference addressing Ippei Mizuhara scandal

On Monday night, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani addressed the media for the first time in the wake of the alleged illegal gambling ties to his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. The two-time American League MVP shared his feelings on the matter, as well as stating that he has never bet on baseball or any other sport, nor had someone else do that for him.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani also explained during the press conference that he had no idea about Ippei Mizuhara's gambling addiction or debts. He also stated that he had learned about the entire situation after the Los Angeles Dodgers' first game against the San Diego Padres during the Seoul Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Ohtani seemed sincere in his message and bothered by the entire situation, MLB fans on social media remain skeptical of the entire situation. As anyone who has ever logged into social media, conspiracy theories run rampant, and the general public tends to trust things less and less these days. This is also the case with Ohtani during his press conference.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some baseball fans have claimed that the Los Angeles Dodgers star was lying through his teeth, claiming that he not only knew of the alleged gambling but was directly involved.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other skeptics have said that Ippei Mizuhara is the fall guy for Ohtani and the MLB. These more aggressive fans have said that Ippei is being forced to take the blame on behalf of Ohtani and that the former Los Angeles Angels star is actually at fault.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani claims that Ippei Mizuhara lied about communicating with the superstar regarding the ongoing investigation

During the press conference, Ohtani covered a number of aspects of the situation, including Ippei Mizuhara saying that he was in communication with the superstar. Ohtani claims that Mizuhara lied to him and his team about the media inquiry, as well as lied to his representatives about the situation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The MLB announced that they will be officially investigating both Ohtani and Mizuhara. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the situation will be for both Ippei Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani, however, Ippei has already been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.