New York Yankees fans were not impressed after their front office announced the signing of former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman from free agency on a two-year, $37 million contract.

The right-handed veteran ace had a mixed season with the Cubs last year, starting on a strong note to earn his second All-Star before his numbers dwindled due to injuries. Stroman has now reportedly landed with the Yankees, at least for the near future, but New York fans are not too happy about it due to his injury history.

"This has disaster written all over it," wrote one fan on X.

"Mini piece of garbage," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Marcus Stroman was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2012 MLB Draft. He went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014, after two years in the minors.

Over the next six years, he established himself as a reliable pitcher, earning his first All-Star. In 2017, he won the World Baseball Classic with Team USA and was the tournament MVP.

After a couple of seasons with the New York Mets, Stroman signed a two-year contract with the Cubs ahead of the 2022 season. In 2023, the veteran started as one of the contenders for the Cy Young, but his numbers declined gradually and was exacerbated by injuries.

He declined the option to extend with the Cubs and entered free agency before landing with the Yankees.

Where does Marcus Stroman fit in the Yankees' rotation?

The New York Yankees starting rotation will be led by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon in the 2024 MLB season.

Their front office has been busy over the offseason and made offers to several pitchers to bolster their starting rotation. They have now confirmed that Marcus Stroman has been signed.

That means the veteran will likely fill the middle order of the rotation next year. It remains to be seen if he can get back to his best with his new team.

