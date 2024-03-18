"This dude is bad for baseball" - Fans annoyed as Trevor Bauer charts unorthodox path to MLB return through Mexican club stint

Love him or hate him, Trevor Bauer is seemingly not going away anytime soon. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has been attempting to work his way back to the MLB by any means necessary. After a lengthy absence away from the league, the 32-year-old is trying to prove that he is worthy of a second opportunity in the majors.

The latest attempt for Trevor Bauer to gain the attention of MLB front offices, as well as prove his ability to pitch at the major league level, he will make another pre-season appearance.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is set to face off against the New York Yankees in a Spring Training game this weekend. Bauer will join the Diablos Rojos del Mexico for the exhibition game, marking another appearance for the polarizing star against a major league club this spring.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, the news that Bauer would be squaring off against the New York Yankees has not gone over well with a number of baseball fans. Given Trevor Bauer's legal history (in which he was found innocent of any lawsuits against him) a number of MLB fans do not want to see him back on the field, innocent or not.

Expand Tweet

Some of these disgruntled fans have simply said that they hope he struggles and is lit up against the New York Yankees. These fans hope that whoever is in the Yankees lineup, whether it is the likes of Juan Soto, put up a massive stat line against Bauer, ending his bid for an MLB return.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others have taken it a step further, claiming that Bauer is bad for the game of baseball and would like to see him go away. Although the former Cincinnati Reds superstar has been reinstated by the MLB, his reputation and the allegations against him have damaged his image to the point where a large number of fans would prefer to see him gone.

Expand Tweet

Trevor Bauer has pulled all of the stops to try and repair his image this offseason

Trevor Bauer last appeared in the MLB in 2021, and it remains to be seen if he will be given another opportunity to do so again. That being said, the former All-Star has not given up his pursuit of another chance in the majors. Bauer has appeared on a number of podcasts to explain his situation and desire to move on from his past.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bauer has also been present and active on social media, sharing his thoughts on the allegations against him. Bauer has also stated that he is willing to sign with a club for the MLB minimum contract in order to re-establish his value in the league. Teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates have been linked to Bauer as a potential landing spot.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.