"This guy is a Clown" - Fans break the internet as Rafael Devers opens up on Red Sox DH role amid Alex Bregman drama

Rafael Devers has found himself in headlines for the nearly a month now. The Boston Red Sox All-Star has received a ton of publicity but perhaps not for a reason that he would have wanted. After the team was able to reach an agreement with two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman, a position controversy kicked-off right away about which player would play each spot on defense.

Following the introduction of Alex Bregman with the Boston Red Sox, questions about who will be the team's starting third baseman this upcoming season. When asked about whether or not he would be willing to move to designated hitter in order to give up third base to Bregman, Rafael Devers was adamant that he would not.

Well, in yet another turn of events surrounding Boston's third base controversy, Rafael Devers has now said that he is open to moving to DH. Unsurprisingly, baseball fans had a plethora of reactions to the news, with many flocking to social media to share their thoughts on Devers' update.

"This guy is a clown" - One fan posted on social media.

"After he lost his spot he now open to the DH" - Another fan shared.

"They snapped that turtle into place" - One more fan added.

If Rafael Devers does indeed become the full-time DH for the Boston Red Sox, it could open the door for further flexibilty for manager Alex Cora. While this will add some more questions about what the Red Sox will do with a player like Masataka Yoshida, who was the DH last season, having a resolution with the third base situation is huge.

"Bro saw Bregman field and found out there was levels to this. Respect for changing his mind though" - One fan shared.

"Good news for Grissom" - Another fan posted.

"He got the call from Big Papi or something to chill out" - One more fan added.

Rafael Devers moving to DH could allow the team to use more of their young stars on a daily basis

A potential Rafael Devers move to DH and Alex Bregman to third base would allow the Red Sox an opportunity to give some of their top young players such as Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom a look at second base on a regular basis.

Prior to the addition of Alex Bregman, there was a belief that this could be Campbell's opportunity to prove himself at the Major League level. Now, he could yet again be poised for a big season if he can make the Opening Day roster.

