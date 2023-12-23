"This is huge I am jealous", "That’s unbelievable" - MLB fans dazzled as Yoshinobu Yamamoto to save huge on taxes due to $50,000,000 signing bonus

Less than 24 hours after announcing that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the latest reports about his contract reveal that the Japanese star will save huge on taxes due to a $50 million bonus signing. The Dodgers finally managed to secure the highly coveted pitcher's services on a 12-year, 325 million deal on Thursday. Latest reports on his signing bonus have left MLB fans all the more dazzled as the Dodgers continue to navigate their finances expertly.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the number two free agent in the MLB market when he was posted by his former team, the Orix Buffaloes, in November. However, once Shohei Ohtani was out of the market, Yamamoto became the center of attention and the hottest free agent. His prolonged free agency finally ended on Thursday when it was announced that he accepted an offer from the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have managed to navigate their way around the financial rules of the MLB expertly this winter. Having signed Ohtani with the biggest contract ever in the history of the MLB, they agreed with the player to defer the majority of the payment so that they could spend more in the short run.

They went ahead and did the same by breaking another record as they signed Yamamoto on the biggest deal for a new player. Now, fans are even more impressed as reports claim that the 25-year-old is set to save around $8.5 million in taxes due to the $50 million signing bonus as part of his contract.

"This is huge I am jealous," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"That’s unbelievable," added another.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract with the Dodgers contains a couple of opt-out clauses

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's record-breaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers contains two opt-out clauses, one at six years and the other at eight.

Moreover, as part of the signing, the Dodgers will have to pay Yamamoto's NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes, a fee of $50.6 million for posting the pitcher. This will take the total cost of signing the Japanese star to over $375 million in total for the LA side.

