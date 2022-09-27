“THIS IS MY HOUSE” Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks off against division-leading New York Yankees, keeps his team's hopes alive

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have had a roller coaster of a season. After sky-high winning streaks and harsh losing skids, as well as a manager firing, the Jays are still in contention.

Central to their success has been big-name slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He led the MLB with 48 home runs in 2021. He has also proven his ability to hit among the best in the league.

After leading their division for a portion of the early part of the season, the Jays have ceded ground to the New York Yankees. The two teams face off in Toronto this week for their last series of the season.

Going into Monday night's game, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays were 8.5 games behind the Yankees. Fans packed the outfield stands in hopes of catching Yankee star Aaron Judge's 61st homer of the season.

The game was knotted up 2-2 in the fourth inning thanks to a two-run double from Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. The match now stood at a stand-still.

That was, until the bottom of the 10th inning. It was then that big Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped up for his team against Yankees reliever Clarke Schmidt.

After getting the first two batters of the inning out, Clarke surrendered a single to Guerrero Jr. It was enough for pinch-runner Cavan Biggio to round the bases from second and score, winning the game for the Blue Jays 3-2.

The Toronto Blue Jays owed their win, in no small part, to starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. Gausman pitched 6.1 innings. He struck out seven Yankees bats and allowed only a pair of earned runs in that time.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shines big for Toronto Blue Jays

Guerrero is named after his father, who played several seasons in the MLB between the 1990s and 2000s. The walk-off RBI single was the 91st of the season for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He will likely not catch up to his career-best number of 115, which was set last season.

The win last night put the Toronto Blue Jays 2.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the first AL Wild Card spot. Following the game, Guerrero said, "This is my house" in reference to the swathes of fans who cheered as his teammates rushed him.

