"This is like a baseball version of LeBron James" - Paul Skenes set to debut with monstrous hype as MLB analyst compares it to NBA icon

Paul Skenes has landed in Pittsburg for his long-awaited major league debut tonight against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. He has been at the front of speculation news since his brief stint with the Pirates during the spring training season.

Last year’s top draft candidate, Skenes' debut hype is unreal. Both fans and experts are expecting a worthy performance from the 21-year-old Pirates prospect. ESPN’s Buster Olney compared Skenes with LeBron James when he debuted for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

“First off, everybody’s excited,” Olney said on SportsCenter. “This is like a baseball version of LeBron James making his debut. I had his scouts say to me yesterday, he’s the best pitching prospect I’ve ever seen."

Since his LSU days, Skenes has been on the radar of scouts. He knows the pressure he has to carry in the big league to join the elite list of baseball greats in the coming years. In the minor league, with the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A), Skenes stayed sharp with a 0.99 ERA in seven starts, pitching for 27.1 innings.

“Right away Paul Skenes, when he takes the mound today, is going to be considered among the best pitchers in baseball even though he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues. Even though a year ago he was pitching for LSU because of that dominant stuff that he has. Everybody in the sport I think is excited, it’s like a national holiday in baseball,” Olney continued.

MLB analyst talked about Paul Skenes' secret weapon against the Cubs

Buster Olney believes Paul Skenes’ greatest skill on debut day will be his command of pitches. With his tall 6-foot-6 stature, Skenes will dominate the Cubs’ lineup.

“It’s the command,” Olney said. “Look in baseball, in 2024, you see a lot of guys who throw 100 miles per hour. Skenes throws 100, 101, 102 miles per hour, but it’s the command. his ability to control all the pitches.

“The fastball at the top of the zone, dotting it on the inside corner, the outside corner, plus he’s got the nasty breaking ball. Plus he’s got the changeup, he just seems to physically overwhelm hitters. 6-foot-6, just overpowering the guys at the plate.”

Skenes has a four-seamer that can touch up to 102 mph. He also uses sliders, curveballs, spitters and change-ups, along with his newly developed pitch called Sprinkler, a combination of spitter and sinker, to dominate the game.

The Pirates are on a three-game losing streak. It would be a great start for Paul Skenes if he could get a win for the team on his first day on the job. However, it remains to be seen how the addition of the young star will impact the Pirates' (17-22) current position.

