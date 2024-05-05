"This man can never ever ever leave" - Yankees fans overjoyed as Juan Soto hits bases-clearing double in extremely rainy conditions

Juan Soto’s sharp line drive to right field gave the New York Yankees a three-run lead in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. The Bronx Bombers swept the Tigers with a 5-2 win thanks to Soto’s specular shot in the late inning.

The score was tied at 2-2 when Andrew Chafin replaced Shelby Miller in the seventh inning for the Tigers. However, the first batter he faced was the Dominican star, who was itching for a good hit as he went 0-for-3 in his previous at-bats.

The bases were full when Soto hit a line drive toward Detroit right fielder Kerr Carpenter. He took second base as Jon Berti, Jose Trevino and Anthony Volpe reached home, giving him three RBIs on one hit.

The Bleacher Creatures picked social media to praise their star, with some urging the Yankees' front office to seal Soto’s contract for the long term.

‘This man can never ever ever leave the Yankees,” a fan urged Yankees management.

"Soto genuinely might be the most talented Yankee I’ve ever seen," a fan tweeted.

"Give him a blank check!!" a fan commented.

"Lifetime contract asap, pal," a fan replied.

"Whatever he wants idgaf take a loan out," a fan demanded.

Soto has been nothing but a blessing to the Yankees this season. Entering Sunday, he had the American League’s top OBP (.425), with a stat line of .318/.425/.561 while maintaining a .986 OPS. Soto has contributed 25 RBIs, eight home runs and 23 runs.

He signed a $31 million contract with the Yankees for the 2024 season and is set to become a free agent for the first time if they don’t agree before the season ends. Super agent Scott Boras, has been hired by Soto to negotiate with other teams.

Juan Soto isn’t committed to the Yankees

Juan Soto is making a strong impact with the Yankees, increasing his demand for free agency. While he enjoys spending time with his new teammates, he’s noncommittal about his stay in New York.

“I mean, right now I’m still learning the team," Juan Soto told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. "You cannot tell from one month into the season. You’ve got to see how it’s going to be all the way until the season ends.”

Soto is happy with the Yankees and his new coworkers.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Soto said. “It’s been a great experience. It’s a great group of guys. We all feel comfortable playing for each other. It’s feeling great so far.”

With Sunday's victory, the Yankees are 23-13, closely contested by the Baltimore Orioles (22-11), who were playing at the Cincinnati Reds. The sweep could be great for the Yankees as they welcome the Houston Astros for the first time in New York this year starting Tuesday.

