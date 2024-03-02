Shohei Ohtani’s stardom continues to rise, as he has reportedly been selected to appear on the cover of GQ Japan’s April 2024 issue.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ newly acquired two-way sensation made headlines with his record-breaking $700 million contract. He's not only making going viral on the baseball field but also with fans and fashion lovers in his home country.

Appearing on the cover of GQ makes Ohtani even more of a global icon and one of the most famous athletes in the world.

His athletic talent, along with ability to flourish as both a hitter and a pitcher, has earned him praise both in the United States and Japan. The report about the GQ cover shows how much of a key figure he has become back home and the impact he generates both economically and culturally.

"This man is the Taylor Swift of baseball." - Joked one fan.

Shohei Ohtani has made headlines with his spring training debut and recent marriage

Shohei Ohtani has shocked the baseball world by announcing his recent marriage.

Shohei Ohtani has made the cover of GQ Japan at a time when he has not only become viral in the sports world but also in his personal life.

The recent news about Ohtani’s marriage has added to the mystery surrounding his personal life, generating interest and intrigue from fans and the media. Despite increased media attention and anticipation, the former Angels star recently delivered a spectacular performance.

He smashed a two-run homer in his first Cactus League game of 2024, making his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The accomplishment strengthened his position as a key player for the Dodgers, and his effect is likely to be felt all season long.

"Such a fashion statement." - Added another fan.

It's clear that Ohtani’s impact goes beyond baseball as he continues to make headlines and win hearts in both sports and fashion. His distinct combination of brilliance, charisma and a hint of mystery has made him a fascinating figure.

