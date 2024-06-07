"This is mind blowing" "Wait what?" - Blue Jays fans left confused after word that Cavan Biggio has been designated for assignment

The Toronto Blue Jays have not gotten off to a great start this season. Heading into the weekend, they sit in last place in the American League East with a record of 30-32, 14 games behind the league-leading New York Yankees.

The club is trying to shake things up and announced on Friday that they had decided to designate Cavan Biggio for assignment. In his place, they have called up infield prospect Spencer Horwitz.

Biggio has not been able to get his feet underneath him this season yet. He has struggled at the plate, hitting .200/.323/.291 with two home runs and nine runs batted in.

He has had a big problem with striking out at the plate this season but was able to get on base at a decent clip. The move has left Toronto fans with a ton of questions.

"This is mind blowing" - one fan posted.

"Wait what? Why DFA? He had options" - another fan posted.

"I just don’t understand why we now have 2 lefties on the bench that are the same position but ok" - posted another.

Fans are wondering why the club decided to designate him for assignment, given he has options left. However, Cavan Biggio needed to consent to being sent down to the minors, which he likely refused, giving Toronto no choice but to DFA him.

"I am so sorry to all the Biggio lifers out there!" - said another fan.

"I hate it here" - said another.

Biggio appeared in 490 games for Toronto during his six-year tenure with the club. Now, the 26-year-old will look for a fresh start with a new team.

With Cavan Biggio gone, Blue Jays fans should be excited about Spencer Horwitz

Toronto Blue Jays - Spencer Horwitz (Image via USA Today)

While some fans are sad to see Cavan Biggio go, they should be excited about Spencer Horwitz's ceiling. The infielder has been crushing it in Triple-A this year, hitting .335.

Horwitz could be the sparkplug that the Blue Jays have been searching for. Toronto has been a middle-of-the-pack squad in terms of offense across Major League Baseball.

There is still much of the season left to be played, so it was a good decision to DFA Biggio this early. Now, he can search for a new club, and Toronto can get back to trying to climb out of last place in the AL East.

