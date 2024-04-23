“This offense is a disgrace to baseball” - Yankees fans in disbelief after being shoutout by A’s at home 

New York Yankees fans were left in disbelief as their star-studded lineup failed to score a run in their series opener against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, falling to a 2-0 defeat in the process. The New York lineup looked formidable with Juan Soto's addition and got off to a cracking start to the season, with all their heavy hitters in good form.

However, coming off a series win against the Tampa Bay Rays, they were shut out by the Oakland pitchers at home, much to the disappointment of their fans.

“This offense is a disgrace to baseball,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "You guys are pathetic," added another.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This is pretty pathetic," wrote @AthleticsRants on X.

"How embarassing to lose to a high school baseball team," added @thequeenshania.

"Try scoring at least one run tomorrow," wrote @BronxBmbrz.

"Y'all couldn't score at least one run against the A's?" wrote @Scott44Mitchell.

"You should be embarassed," wrote @chesportsguy.

"Four shutouts now," wrote @BarnHasSpoken2.

There was huge dissatisfaction among New York fans after their team failed to make the playoffs last year and ended the season at a low that had not happened in generations. Hence, when the team landed Juan Soto in the offseason and made several other reinforcements to the roster, hopes were high.

They were then met with some strong performances to start the season, with Soto seemingly forming a partnership with Aaron Judge.

However, that story has changed over the past week as the Yankees have gradually slumped. Their latest defeat to the Oakland Athletics takes them off the top of their division, causing considerable concern among fans. Their lineup has misfired too often in recent days, with the likes of Soto, Judge, Alex Verdugo and Giancarlo Stanton all showing signs of struggle.

It became all the more apparent as one of the weakest teams in the country managed to shut out their offense in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected just 4 pitches into game against Athletics

Just four pitches into the game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt ejected manager Aaron Boone from the game. It happened in the second at-bat of the game when the New York manager was seen mouthing off to Wendelstedt, who issued a warning. Just seconds later, the umpire turned around and ejected Boone, sending him into a fit of outrage.

It has since been revealed that moments after the initial warning, a fan (who presumably sounded like Boone) was shouting from the stands, and the umpire thought it was the Yankees manager. The New York skipper has a reputation for memorable ejections in the MLB and this one will certainly add to that list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback