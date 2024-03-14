'This organization failed you' White Sox fans lash out at front office for trading long time ace Dylan Cease ahead of Opening Day

The Chicago White Sox traded Dylan Cease on Wednesday in exchange for four players. The San Diego Padres were keen on getting the star pitcher even giving up three prospects in the trade.

Cease was a part of the White Sox rotation for about five seasons, but the franchise wasn’t hesitant to make some tough decisions. Last season, the team lost 101 games with general manager Chris Getz aiming to overhaul the team after the setback.

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years, the club aims for a fresh start but the fans aren’t too optimistic. The White Sox are facing backlash from the fans for trading Dylan Cease with some labeling the team as a ‘poverty franchise’.

The club shared a thank you post for Cease on X:

It had several fans emotional with some criticizing the ownership.

One said:

“Congrats, Dylan Cease on getting far away from this disaster of a franchise.”

Another said:

“Poverty Franchise. Traded a 28 year old ace instead of resigning him. Jerry needs to go.”

One fan said:

“There shouldn’t even be a thank you post he should still be here like damn it hurts to see him leave.”

One more wrote:

“This organization failed you and Robert. I’m sorry Dylan hopefully you can find playoff success in San Diego.”

Others commented:

The White Sox sought to acquire several prospects by exploring trades involving Dylan Cease throughout the offseason, eventually sending him to the San Diego Padres.

Dylan Cease fills in as potential Blake Snell replacement for Padres

Dylan Cease had a down 2023 season in which he recorded a 4.58 ERA. With the Padres’ pitcher-friendly environment and good defense, he can have a comeback year providing strength to the franchise’s pitching rotation.

Cease will be placed on top of the rotation along with Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. He will be filling in for Blake Snell who departed from the team via free agency.

The Padres have confirmed Darvish and Musgrove as opening-day pitchers against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 20 while Dylan Cease’s status is still pending.

