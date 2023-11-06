The New York Mets have announced the hiring of Carlos Mendoza as the club's new manager. The Venezuelan has spent the last 15 years in various roles for the New York Yankees, including the last four years spent as the bench coach for manager Aaron Boone.

Although Carlos Mendoza emerged as one of the most sought-after managers on the open market, he was not exactly the man that many New York Mets fans were hoping for.

The Mets were expected to be the top destination for former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who was the most coveted manager expected to be available this offseason.

For a few weeks, it seemed that it was a lock that Counsell would be the next man leading the Mets' clubhouse. However, after it was revealed on Monday that Counsell landed himself a five-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets were quick to secure the signature of Carlos Mendoza.

Although the signing of Carlos Mendoza may end up being successful for the Mets, it has not inspired much confidence among the fan base. Some fans have taken the news rather poorly, with the most extreme among them calling the move pathetic and a sign of a poverty franchise.

Others have been left completely dumbfounded by the move, stating that the team would have been better off by keeping Buck Showalter. Many believed that the decision to remove Buck Showalter was strictly to hire Craig Counsell, however, the hiring of Carlos Mendoza feels like a step in the wrong direction for some fans.

The New York Mets are entering an intriguing offseason

What can we expect from the Mets and their owner Steve Cohen this offseason? After spending a record amount of money last year, the Mets struggled to live up to their pre-season hype.

Ultimately, their disappointing 2023 campaign led to a mass exodus at the trade deadline to help shed cap space. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Mark Canha were among some of the players who moved to help lower the team's salary table, while also acquiring assets for the future.

Now, many are unsure of what the club will do once the free-agent window opens. It's clear that the New York Mets will need to make some moves if they hope to be competitive next season. However, if they decide to go in the opposite direction, players such as Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor could be made available.