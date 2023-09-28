Tigers $49,000,000 pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez reportedly set to opt out of contract, join weak free agent class

Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to opt out of his remaining three-year, $49 million deal with the Detroit Tigers this offseason. He will be a free agent when the season ends, which teams will be excited about.

Rodriguez is opting out of his contract despite being open about his love for Detroit. He will join a free-agent class of pitchers, including Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Aaron Nola.

The 2023 season has been good for Rodriguez. He has made 25 starts, compiling a 12-9 record with a career-low 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts. He has done all of this on 145.2 innings of work.

Rodriguez is coming off a stellar performance in his last outing against the Oakland Athletics. He went seven innings giving up no runs on five hits and striking out five batters.

Eduardo Rodriguez is not the only free agent that teams will be all over

Oakland Athletics vs Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez is one name teams will be excited over. He has quietly become one of the most consistent left-handed pitchers this season while playing for an underwhelming ballclub. However, he will not be the only player teams drool over.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani will get the biggest buzz when the season ends. While he cannot pitch during the 2024 season, he can hit at the very least. He is a generational talent, and teams will have no problem handing over the big bucks to get him.

Other names that will get attention include Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Josh Hader, to name a few.

This is shaping up to be an offseason full of excitement. With the level of talent in the free agent class, some teams can drastically improve their lineups for next season.

This will be an offseason that baseball fans will want to pay attention to.