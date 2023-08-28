Justin Verlander achieved his 100th career victory at Comerica Park. Verlander delivered for the Houston Astros on Sunday after failing to reach No. 100 earlier when the New York Mets visited. In five innings of the game, he gave up only two hits and struck out seven batters as Houston destroyed Detroit 17-4.

Expand Tweet

"Tigers Fans showing love to Justin Verlander."- @PitchingNinja

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tigers fans rejoiced and showed their love and affection for Verlander on social media.

"JV will always be a Tiger no matter what uniform he’s wearing. Greatest pitcher in franchise history. Just wish he was going to the hall of fame as a Tiger," wrote one user. "This franchise fucked up man. Justin Verlander should’ve retired as a Tiger," another said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Verlander is still liked by Tigers fans, his former team. He was picked by them in 2004 MLB draft. Fans are certain about Verlander going to the Hall of Fame.

"You don’t have to wish, because he is"

Expand Tweet

Others believe that Verlander will forever remain a Tiger.

"He’s still gonna abandon them when it’s time to pick a team to be enshrined into the HOF with though"

Expand Tweet

"He will always be remembered as a Tiger and wear a Tiger hat in the HOF cheatstros are a footnote in his career"

Expand Tweet

"Classy"

Expand Tweet

Verlander made his season debut for the New York Mets at Comerica Park in May against Detroit, who had traded him to the Astros in 2017 after selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2004.

Justin Verlander shared a special moment with former teammate Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander faced off on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. As they approached the plate in the second inning, Verlander and Cabrera, who have each won the MVP, been loyal teammates, and are likely Hall of Famers, saluted one another.

Expand Tweet

"Two legends — and former teammates — show respect on the field one last time" - The Athletic

Verlander made his major league debut with the Tigers in 2005, spending 12 years there as the ace of their starting rotation and playing a significant role in four straight American League (AL) Central Division titles (2011–2014) and two AL pennants (in 2006 and 2012).

Astros Tigers Baseball

Before the 2017 trade deadline, the Tigers moved Verlander to the Astros, and before the postseason, he had won all five of his starts. In 2019, Verlander became the 18th pitcher in major league history and the sixth pitcher in MLB history to throw three career no-hitters and strike out 3,000 batters.