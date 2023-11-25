The Detroit Tigers expressed serious interest in signing Japanese free agent Kenta Maeda, which could help them in more ways than one.

Another Japanese free agent in the market, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, has revealed that he wants to play alongside other players from his country.

Hence, when the rumors of interest in Maeda arose, Detroit fans were quick to connect the dots and expressed their hopes on social media to sign Yamamoto as well in the coming weeks.

The Detroit Tigers are looking to establish themselves in the Japanese pitchers market and are reportedly looking to sign Maeda to a short-term deal soon. This would undoubtedly increase their chances of signing one of the most valuable pitchers available in the market, Yamamoto.

The Detroit fan certainly fancy their chances and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"All part of the plan to sign Yamamoto," wrote one fan on X.

"Yamamoto to Tigers confirmed," added another.

Kenta Maeda started his professional baseball career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in the NPB in 2008 and went on to represent them for eight years.

He established himself as one of the best pitchers in the league, becoming the youngest player to win the Japanese Triple Crown, among many other individual accolades.

Maeda joined the MLB in 2016, signing for the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

Despite missing the entire 2022 season due to injury, Maeda has made huge progress in his return to full fitness and pitched 88 innings for the Twins last year.

Kenta Maeda will be valuable for the Tigers with or without Yamamoto

While 25-year-old Yoshinobu Yamamoto is undoubtedly more in demand in the MLB free agent market, signing Kenta Maeda would still be a huge positive for the Detroit Tigers.

After Eduardo Rodriguez decided to opt out of his contract, the Tigers need to strengthen their bullpen and Maeda brings experience and ability.

Hence, even if it doesn't translate to signing Yamamoto this year, Maeda is a World Series pitcher and could still be a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Tigers.

