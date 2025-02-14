Tigers president gives blunt take after missing out on Alex Bregman signing: "We want players who want to be here"

Alex Bregman was the most notable name remaining in free agency before opting to join the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs after each year. The two-time World Series champion was a key target for a number of clubs, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers.

When it comes to the Detroit Tigers, the club had been heavily-linked to Alex Bregman all offseason, reportedly proposing a six-year, $171.5 million deal, which he turned down. The decision to join the Boston Red Sox was undoubtedly disappointing for Tigers fans, who had been hoping to have the third baseman bring much-needed fire power to the lineup.

Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris released a statement on behalf of the team following Bregman's decision to join the Boston Red Sox. The front office exec did not hold back, saying that while the team would have loved a player like Bregman, they want the a roster of players wanting to help the franchise and enjoy being the there.

"We want players who want to be here. I say it alot because I mean it. We want player who want to be Tigers. We made a very compelling offer to Alex Bregman, but he chose to sign somewhere else. That's fine. We knew this was a possibility throughout the process," Harris wrote in the statement.

After reaching the postseason last year, it was clear that the Detroit Tigers needed additional help on offense this offseason. While the team was able to bring in former New York Yankees slugger Gleyber Torres, he was the only significant upgrade to the lineup. While Bregman would have been a significant addition to the organization, Scott Harris believes that the team's current construction.

"We're going to be fine without Alex Bregman, and we still have a clubhouse that just got to the postseason and just beat a team with Alex Bregman, so it clearly can be done. We just got to focus on the guys we have in camp right now," Harris continued.

Alex Bregman is expected to take over second base for the Boston Red Sox

While the Detroit Tigers are preparing to moving on without Bregman, the veteran Gold Glove Award winner is preparing to make a significant change in his career. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the former Houston Astros third baseman is expected to shift over to second with his new club.

Currently the Boston Red Sox have superstar Rafael Devers manning third base, and while there has been speculation that he could move, it appears that it will be Bregman adjusting to his new home. Over his 9 year MLB career, Bregman has only played second base for a total of 32.0 innings, so if he indead does change positions, it will be interesting to see how he adjusts.

