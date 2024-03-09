Top 10 funny memes as Marlins allow fans to carry drums, flags and musical instruments for home games: "Where to rent a sousaphone"

Adding a bit of excitement to the game-day experience, the Miami Marlins announced the allowance of carry drums, flags and musical instruments for home games. The fans can now bring these instruments to LoanDepot Park and also use them in exciting phases of games.

Apart from these instruments, the club has also announced that it will allow fans to bring in flags, which will be used at 15 Heritage Celebration events this season.

“We know how special baseball is for our community, many with roots in the Caribbean, and we are going to bring that passion and energy back in a special way,”Marlins president of business operations Caroline O’Connor said in a press release.

“We want fans dancing, playing their drums, waving their flags, and chanting along to every pitch! LoanDepot park is going to look, sound and feel different this year.”

Upon hearing this news, fans on Twitter shared hilarious memes to savor the moment. We have saved the best for you. Here's a look:

Ten funny memes as Marlins allow carry drums, flags and musical instruments for home game s

1) "Me and the boys pulling up to watch some Marlins baseball"

2) "Where to rent a sousaphone"

3) "Feel me"

4) "Pirates will be raising the Jolly Roger on Opening Day"

5) "Evil Pots-And-Pans Robot"

6) "Hearing this in the crowd whenever a batter strikes out"

7) "Best seat in the house"

8) "Miami Marlins Games"

9) "Is Mayonnaise an Instrument?"

10) "Ya'll not gon' to sleep cuz' of me!!"

However, the two items that won't be allowed will be pots and pans.

The 2024 Caribbean Series, held at LoanDepot Park, appears to have served as the basis for the changed policy.

Fans were permitted to bring instruments like bongos, maracas and cowbells, resulting in an energetic setting for both fans and players.

Marlins fans will have the opportunity to experience this new game intensity on Mar. 28 when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day.

