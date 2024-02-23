Top 10 MLB players projected to hit most home runs in 2024 ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and more

With MLB spring training now upon us, many fans are already finding themselves envisioning how the season will play out. While we would not dare offer a prediction for the 2024 World Series at this early stages, we can be sure that a lot of home runs will be hit this season.

In all, 5,868 balls cleared the fences in 2023, equating over 600 more homers than we saw in 2022. With the same culprits more or less responsible, let's take a look at who might hit the most home runs in the upcoming MLB season.

Projections for top 10 players with most home runs in 2024 season

10. Corey Seager

The winner of the 2023 World Series MVP Award, Corey Seager is not dissapointing fans in Texas. After signing a 10-year, $325 million, the largest deal in franchise history, Seager blasted 33 home runs for the second straight season. If Seager can find a way to play more than 119 games for the Texas Rangers in 2024, expect those numbers to be significantly higher.

9. Mookie Betts

Not only can Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts run, field, and make fans laugh, Betts can also hit bombs. 2023 saw the Tenessean record a career-high 39 bombs, winning the sixth Silver Slugger of his career. Now with a Dodgers team that is poised to give Mookie even more at-bats, do not be surprised to see the 5-foot-9 Betts hit with the voracity of a larger man.

8. Adolis Garcia

In seven games against the Houston Astros in last year's ALCS, Cuban defector Adolis Garcia put his team on his shoulders. With five home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 at-bats in the series, do not be surprised to see Garcia build on his 39 regular-season bombs next year.

7. Ronald Acuna Jr.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, many wondered whether or not Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. would ever play again. Ronnie came back with a vengeance. After a decent showing in 2022, the 25-year-old Venezuelan decided to make history. In addition to leading the league in on-base percentage and OPS, Ronnie hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases, making him the innaugural member of the MLB 40/70 club.

6. Max Muncy

Power-hitting Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy knows how to mash a baseball. At 215 lbs, Muncy is regarded as one of MLB's premier sluggers. 2023 saw the Texan match a career high, with 36 bombs lofted out of the park. Though his average stood at just .212, Muncy certainly employs Kyle Schwarber approach to hitting.

5. Yordan Alvarez

Had Astros DH Yordan Alvarez been healthy for all of 2023, he would likely have hit far more than the 31 home runs he managed through 114 games in 2023. At 6-foot-5 and 225 lbs, Alvarez is a force to be reckoned with. Though his career best in homers to date stands at 37, a healthy year for Alvarez is enough to strike fear into the hearts of many pitchers around MLB.

4. Pete Alonso

While fans have been kept guessing about the future of Pete Alonso with the New York Mets, it appears as though the 2019 NL home run champ will be sticking around Queens, at least for now. With 46 home runs last season, Alonso was third in MLB in the category. With a big, long-term deal in mind, watch out for Pete Alonso to be swinging that bit harder in 2024.

3. Matt Olson

Matt Olson's 54 home runs and 139 RBIs in 2023 for the Atlanta Braves contributed to his team tying the 2019 Twins for the single-season team home run record. Morevoer, the Atlanta-born Olson became the first-ever player to lead the league in home runs and RBIs and not win the MVP Award. Instead, that honor went to his teammate, Ronald Acuna Jr.

2. Shohei Ohtani

2024 will be the first season since making his MLB debut in 2017 that Shohei Ohtani will not pitch. As such, the new Los Angeles Dodgers star has the unique opportunity to focus all of his energy on hitting. As Ohtani hit an AL-best 44 home runs last season, the prospect of him directing the sum of his skill toward his bat is a tantalizing thought.

1. Aaron Judge

A ligament tear kept New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge sidelined from early June until late July. Despite playing just 106 games, Judge still managed to connect for 37 home runs. The holder of the single-season MLB home run record on account of his 62 bombs in 2022, watch out for Aaron Judge to gun for his own record in 2024.

