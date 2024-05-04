Top 5 biggest hits and misses from the first month of 2024 MLB season

As we enter the third month of the 2024 MLB season, plenty of surprises have befallen fans, players, and executives alike. While some of the storylines could have predicted, others simply could never have been.

Today, we are examining some of the "hits" and "misses" from around the league as the weather gets warmer and the season begins to take shape.

5 hits and misses from the 2024 MLB season

Hit - Kansas City Royals (Especially their pitching)

After winning 56 games last season, expectations were not exactly high for the Kansas City Royals. While the offseason did include some notable moves, such as signing Hunter Renfroe, Seth Lugo, and a massive extention for Bobby Witt Jr., few thought much would change.

"Seth Lugo ties a career high 9 Ks!" - Sleeper MLB

However, just over one month into the season, the Royals are playing some very good baseball, particularly when it comes to pitching. Some even believe that the team may even be poised for playoff success. The rotational trio of Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, and Brady Singer have a combined ERA of 2.49 and a record of 9-4. All said, the Royals rotation has a 2.94 ERA, which is the third-best figure in baseball.

Miss - Jose Abreu

Despite winning the 2020 MVP Award as a member of the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu's tenure with his new team, the Astros, has been rocky since the start. Last offseason, the Cuban inked a three-year, $58.5 million deal, and has seen his stats fall off of a cliff.

"The Astros Have Announced That Jose Abreu has been optioned to West Palm Beach. They Want To Give Him Some At Bats And Get His Timing Right. #Relentless" - Astros Muse

Last year, the first baseman did not hit his first home run until June, and finished with a career-low .237 batting average. This season, things have gone pear-shaped for Abreu. After hitting just .099 in his first 22 games, the 37 year-old was optioned to rookie-level Palm Beach, where he will make about $19 million more than his teammates this year.

Hit - Shota Imanaga

When Japanese flamethrower Shota Imanaga announced he would be coming to MLB, few thought that the 30 year-old would be as dominant as he has been. In six starts for the Chicago Cubs this season, Imanaga has allowed just three earned runs in over 34 innings on the bump, saddling himself with a 0.78 ERA, the best figure in baseball by a considerable margin. For Cubs fans, it is looking like Imanaga's two-year, $22 million contract will be worth every single penny.

"Shota Imanaga is doing it all" - Pick6

Miss - Oakland Athletics fans

It was not long after the beginning of the season that Oakland Athletics ownership announced that the club would be relocating to Sacramento for the 2025 season. Coming as the final nail in the coffin for fans, the development is the latest in the team's costly and ostensibly disorganized relocation process. To add insult to injury, the A's are actually exceeding expectations this year, as their 16-17 record has them just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in their last season in the Bay Area.

"Oakland Athletics fans cheer for their team during the final out of the ninth inning during their MLB game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, May 3, 2024. The Oakland Athletics defeated the Miami Marlins 3-1." - Jose Carlos Fajardo

Hit - Juan Soto

Outfielder Juan Soto has become a fan favorite in the Bronx faster than anyone ever anticipated. Since arriving to the New York Yankees via a high-profile trade with the Padres last December, the 25 year-old Dominican is hitting .320/.429/.570 with 8 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a league-best 26 walks. Already, some are calling for the Yankees to extend Soto for multiple years and hundreds of millions of dollars.

"JUAN SOTO BOMB. T. SHIRT. TIME" - Jimmy Randazzo

