Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman pushes urgency as his team stares down tough divisional battle in final stretch of 2023

When the Toronto Blue Jays inked Kevin Gausman to a 5-year, $110 million deal in 2022, the seasoned starter was expected to take a leadership role in the clubhouse.

Born in Colorado, Gausman pitched at LSU before finally making his big league debut in 2013 for the Orioles. However, Gausman's first decade in the MLB included few noteworth achievements.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Gausman employs a host of breaking pitches, including a nasty splitter. The AL strikeout leader has a record of 9-8 to accompany his 3.23 ERA this season.

Everything changed for Kevin Gausman during his 2020 season on the San Francisco Giants. That year, he posted a 14-6 record in a league-best 33 starts. Gausman compiled a 2.81 ERA to win an All-Star designation, as well as a sixth overall finish in Cy Young voting.

In a recent interview with SportsNet, the official network of the Toronto Blue Jays, Gausman exemplified some of the leadership qualities that he was brought on board for in the first place. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, Gausman thinks that his teammates need to be more hungry for postseason ball, saying:

"We're just waiting for that big stretch. We've kind of been waiting for it all year. Is it going to happen? I don't know. I hope it does. I hope it starts tomorrow, but we can't keep (waiting). We've got to go now and we need a little bit more sense of urgency."

According to Kevin Gausman, the team needs to show more urgency. Now with a record of 70-57, the Jays sit third in the AL East, and one game behind the Houston Astros for the third and final Wild Card spot. The team has not made the postseason since 2015.

Kevin Gausman knows how difficult it is to win

For the most part, the Jays are an exciting, and electric young club. With a veteran voice like Gausman in the clubhouse, younger pitchers like Alek Manoah and closer Jordan Romano have access to tremendous experience.

Gausman, however, is correct. The AL East will not be getting easier any time soon. If the team wants to do right by the fans, and show what they are made of, then not playing harder is no longer a viable option.