Toronto Blue Jays staff ace Alek Manoah has not been himself so far this season. Toronto's top starter on paper has a 6.98 ERA over four 2023 games after allowing seven earned runs in 4-2/3 innings against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

4 GS, 19.1 IP, 23 H, 15 ER (6.98 ERA), 15 BB, 16 SO

Alek Manoah has had an impressive career log coming into this season. He quickly rose to the rank of staff ace after finishing eighth in the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Last year, he was third in the AL Cy Young Award voting and appeared in his first All-Star Game as he went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 31 starts.

Many fans are pointing out that Manoah's size (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) may be working against him.

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker told the Toronto Sun regarding Alek Manoah's struggles:

"Sometimes coming off of big seasons, some pitchers try to be better than they were as opposed to just continuing what they’ve done. I think he just has to get back to doing what he does best and that’s attack the strike zone and compete."

Monoah was the Blue Jays' starter on Opening Day at the St. Louis Cardinals. While Toronto won the game 10-9, Manoah was chased after giving up nine hits and five earned runs in just 3-1/3 innings.

His next start against the Kansas City Royals went better as he earned the win with seven innings of one-hit ball. However, he gave up three earned runs in just 4-1/3 innings to the Detroit Tigers in his third start. Sunday's start against the Rays was his worst yet this year.

Of particular concern to the Toronto Blue Jays is the number of walks Manoah is issuing. In four games, he has given out 15 free passes. Last season, he walked 51 in 31 starts.

Walker told The Sun that he will continue working with Manoah to get him back on track.

“He’s just a little behind where he was last year when you look at overall stuff wise. But he’s a competitor. He just has to get back to what he does best.”

Alek Manoah was a high draft pick in many MLB fantasy drafts this spring. Those owners are not happy with the results so far.

Toronto Blue Jays need Alek Manoah to return to form

Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals

With the Blue Jays floundering in the middle of the AL East standings with a 10-6 record, the team desperately needs Manoah to return to form soon.

For their next outing, they'll be paying a visit to Minute Maid Park to face the Houston Astros on April 17.

